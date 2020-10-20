Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Chelsea’s Back Line Has Been Boosted By The Return Of Edouard Mendy For Their Champions League Opener
Naija on Point
- The new £20million signing missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton due to a thigh injury.Kepa Arrizabalaga deputised for Mendy, however, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper…
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard, has confirmed that midfielder, Billy Gilmour, will miss the Blues’ Champions League clash against Sevilla on Tuesday night due to injury. Gilmour suffered a severe knee injury towards the end of last season.
The Punch:
Diego Costa will miss Atletico Madrid's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich after the La Liga club confirmed on Monday that the striker had suffered a thigh injury. In a statement, Atl...
Complete Sports:
Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka is doubtful for FC Midtylland’s UEFA Champions League home clash against Serie A club Atalanta on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.
Naija Loaded:
Jesse Marsch says that he had a discussion with Frank Lampard last season that left him with the impression that the Chelsea boss didn’t rate Christian Pulisic because he was American. Pulisic signed for Chelsea in January 2019, just a few months ...
Nigerian Eye:
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has blamed the high number of goals this season on new players settling into their new teams.The Blues have already scored 13 times and are the joint second-highest behind Tottenham Hotspur.Lampard’s side has also ...
The Dabigal Blog:
Diego Costa will miss Atletico Madrid’s Champions League opener against Bayern Munich after the LaLiga club confirmed on Monday that the striker had suffered a thigh injury.
The News Guru:
RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch has claimed Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had doubts about Christian Pulisic because he is American. Lampard awarded Pulisic the No 10 shirt for this season.
Blueprint:
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is disappointed with the role of Chelsea’s goalkeepers in the club’s poor defensive record following another below par showing against Southampton on Saturday.Chelsea were held to a 3-3 draw by the Saints at the Stamford ...
See Naija:
Chelsea will give goalkeeper Édouard Mendy every chance to prove his fitness ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Sevilla. The goalkeeper returned from injury earlier than expected.
Goal Ball Live:
Frank Lampard now has an abundance of options as Chelsea kickstart their Champions League More The post Frank Lampard Makes Three Big Decisions Before Sevilla Clash? was first published on GoalBall.
More Picks
1
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET -
Abuja Reporters,
5 hours ago
7
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
9
Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody -
Star News,
8 hours ago
10
#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections -
Naija on Point,
10 hours ago
