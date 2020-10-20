Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

23-year-old man commits suicide in Enugu hours after telling his father to take care of his siblings 'when he dies' (graphic photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 23-year-old man identified as Ikenna Sunday Eze has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Ala Ugbele Obukpa community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State. It was gathered that the deceased popularly known as Sosthe, was found ...

3 hours ago
