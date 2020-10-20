Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Governor Akeredolu is plotting to forge my signature on a prepared resignation letter - Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi alleges
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is allegedly planning to forge his signature on a prepared resignation letter.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
By Osagie Otabor, Akure Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has raised the alarm over a plot by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to forge his signature on a prepared resignation letter. Ajayi said he has no plans to resign from office.
Vanguard News:
— Akeredolu plan to forge my resignation letter — You’re a minimized egocentric being – Akeredolu By Dayo Johnson THE embattle Ondo deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that he would not resign his position no matter the intimidation and ...
Daily Post:
The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has insisted he would not step down from his position, no matter the intimidation he receives.
The Punch:
Peter Dada, Akure<br />The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday denied media reports that he was planning to resign from the Rotimi Akeredolu administration.<br />Ajayi, who came third ...
Premium Times:
Mr Ajayi had moved over to the Peoples Democratic Party to seek the governorship ticket, after falling out with the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
The Trent:
Agboola Ajayi, the embattle Ondo deputy governor, has said that he would not resign his position no matter the intimidation and propaganda from the state government.
The Info Stride:
The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, H.E Agboola Ajayi, has insisted he would not step down from his position, no matter the intimidation whatsover he may be subjected to.
Ripples:
The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has denied reports making the rounds that he is set to resign this week describing the rumour as a figment of the imagination of the writers.
Today:
The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has ruled out the option of resignation from office after losing the October 10 governorship election in the state.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ondo state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi has stated that he has no plan to resign or quit his position. He stated that he was elected alongside the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for a four-year tenure and will finish his assigned term.
The News Guru:
Mr. Agboola Ajayi has ruled out the option of resigning from his position as deputy governor of Ondo State despite pressure from his boss Rotimi Akeredolu. Ajayi, who was candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in ...
Blueprint:
The deputy governor of Ondo state, Agboola Ajayi, has ruled out the option of resignation from office after losing the October 10 governorship election in the state.
Online Nigeria:
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and deputy, Agboola Ajayi Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor of Ondo state has alleged that the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is planning to forge his signature on an already prepared resignation letter.
Gistvile:
Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is allegedly planning to forge his signature on a prepared resignation letter.
Within Nigeria:
The embattle Ondo deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that he would not resign his position no matter the intimidation and propaganda from the state government.
Edujandon:
The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi on Tuesday denied a media report that he was planning to resign from the Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration.
Global Village Extra:
By Kazeem Ade LAGOS (GVE) – The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has insisted he would not step down from his position, no matter the intimidation he receives. Ajayi had dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the...
The Point:
BY REBECCA AJANI THE Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has told the public to disregard a report that he is set to resign from office. He said the report to this effect in the media was false and a figment of the imagination of the writers.
Tori News:
Agboola Ajayi urged the general public to be wary of the latest antics and desperation of Governor Akeredolu to remove him by all means and at any cost illegally.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Agboola Ajayi, the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo state, has vowed that no amount of intimidation would force him out of the position.
