Breaking! Federal Government meets US, UK envoys, others over #EndSARS protests
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently meeting with the members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.The meeting holding at the Tafawa Balewa House headquarters of the ministry in Abuja, is expected to discuss the ongoing #EndSARS ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


