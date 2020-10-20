Post News
News at a Glance
THINGS GETTING BLOODY!!! See How Police Shot A Guy Dead In Mushin Today (Watch Video)
Naija Loaded
- Police shouldn’t be shooting at unarmed protesters or even thug on the road, this is what we’re campaigning against still clearly happening.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A video making rounds on social media captured moment some policemen shot directly at people. The incident which occurred in Mushin area of Lagos state has led to an outcry online.
Gistvic:
CSP Ayodele Arogbo aka Gbakoje, the DPO of Olosan Police in Mushin is reportedly shooting at #endsars protesters — 13 people have been confirmed dead. This is Gbakoje ..
Online Nigeria:
Horror As Policemen Are Seen Shooting Directly At People In Mushin Area Of Lagos A video has surfaced online showing some Police officials shooting directly at people in Mushin, Lagos. The incident which occurred in Mushin area of Lagos state has led ...
Gistvile:
A video making rounds on social media captured moment some policemen shot directly at people.The incident which occurred in Mushin area of Lagos state has led to an outcry online.
Naija on Point:
Mushin area of Lagos Policemen seen shooting directly at people in A video making rounds on social media captured moment some policemen shot directly at…
Tori News:
The armed police officials were shooting directly at people in the area.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Horrifying videos from the shootings and Killings at Mushin area of Lagos has surfaced on the internet. In the videos some policemen were seen firing in gunshots and killing unarmed Nigerian youths.
