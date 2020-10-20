Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - #EndSARS protesters have seized a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them bribe to pass a barricaded road in Akure, Ondo state.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Ondo protesters rejects N2 million offered by senator to allow him pass roadblock Yaba Left Online:
Aggrieved youths in Ondo state, protesting for a total reform of the Nigerian police force, purportedly rejected the sum of N2m offered to them by a senator to enable him pass a roadblock.
#EndSARS: Ondo protesters reject N2 million offered by senator to allow him pass barricade (Video) Correct NG:
Youths in Ondo state protesting against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, have reportedly rejected N2m bribe allegedly offered by a senator who asked that they allow him to pass a barricade.
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician’s Range Rover car after he offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) Nesco Media:
#EndSARS protesters have seized a politician’s Range Rover SUV after he reportedly offered them bribe to pass a barricaded road in Akure, Ondo state.
Ondo #EndSARS protesters seize Senator’s Range Rover SUV after alleged N2m bribe attempt (Video) First Reports:
A car belonging to a politician has been seized by #EndSARS demonstrators in Ondo state after he allegedly offered N2m to disperse them.
Protesters Seize Politician’s Automobile After He Allegedly Provided Them N2M Bribe To Go A Barricaded Highway In Ondo (Video) Naija on Point:
The Automobile The Vary Rover SUV of an Ondo politician has been seized by #EndSARS protesters after they alleged he provided them a bribe to…
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician’s Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) Hit NG:
#EndSARS protesters have seized a politician’s Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them bribe to pass a barricaded road in Akure, Ondo state.
#EndSARS: Protesters Seize Politician Tori News:
They alleged that a senator in the state allegedly tried to bribe the youths with the sum of N2m to access a barricaded road, as they were protesting at Akure garage.


   More Picks
1 Lagoon hospital in Apapa attacked after allegedly rejecting a young man shot by security operatives (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 #EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 ‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] - FL Vibe, 5 hours ago
5 Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 "Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 I was hired to disrupt peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abuja – Pro-SARS supporter caught on tape admitting(Video) - Linda Vees Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Facebook Unveils AI Model Capable of Translating 100 Languages for Users - Business Post Nigeria, 7 hours ago
10 "Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info