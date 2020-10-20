Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- #EndSARS protesters have seized a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them bribe to pass a barricaded road in Akure, Ondo state.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Aggrieved youths in Ondo state, protesting for a total reform of the Nigerian police force, purportedly rejected the sum of N2m offered to them by a senator to enable him pass a roadblock.
Correct NG:
Youths in Ondo state protesting against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, have reportedly rejected N2m bribe allegedly offered by a senator who asked that they allow him to pass a barricade.
Nesco Media:
#EndSARS protesters have seized a politician’s Range Rover SUV after he reportedly offered them bribe to pass a barricaded road in Akure, Ondo state.
First Reports:
A car belonging to a politician has been seized by #EndSARS demonstrators in Ondo state after he allegedly offered N2m to disperse them.
Naija on Point:
The Automobile The Vary Rover SUV of an Ondo politician has been seized by #EndSARS protesters after they alleged he provided them a bribe to…
Hit NG:
#EndSARS protesters have seized a politician’s Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them bribe to pass a barricaded road in Akure, Ondo state.
Tori News:
They alleged that a senator in the state allegedly tried to bribe the youths with the sum of N2m to access a barricaded road, as they were protesting at Akure garage.
More Picks
1
Lagoon hospital in Apapa attacked after allegedly rejecting a young man shot by security operatives (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
5 hours ago
5
Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
I was hired to disrupt peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abuja – Pro-SARS supporter caught on tape admitting(Video) -
Linda Vees Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Facebook Unveils AI Model Capable of Translating 100 Languages for Users -
Business Post Nigeria,
7 hours ago
10
"Where is your conscience?" Stephanie Linus questions Nigerians leaders as she calls for an end to police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...