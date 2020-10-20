Post News
News at a Glance
Police Officers Confused As Babalawo Sacrifice Is Found In Front Of Nigerian Embassy In Paris (Video)
Tori News
- In the video, the officers who appeared confused as to what the item was could be seen mumbling some words with the Embassy officials.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
French police officers were stunned after they found a “sacrifice” at the entrance of the Nigerian embassy building in France. A video which has since gone viral, shows the ‘fetish’ contents packed up in a brown ‘calabash’ and dumped in front of the ...
The Guardian:
Rafael Nadal announced on Tuesday that he will compete in the Paris Masters next month, despite previously saying he might not play again this season.
Yaba Left Online:
Some workers at the Nigerian embassy in France wear met with a surprise on Tuesday morning as they made their way to the entrance of the embassy.
Ripples Nigeria:
Unknown persons on Monday dumped fetish contents in a calabash at the entrance of the Nigerian Embassy building in Paris, France. In a video that has gone viral on social media, stunned French police officers watched in disbelief as the fetish contents ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Babalawo sacrifice found in front of Nigerian Embassy in Paris (Video) A video making the rounds across social media has shown the moment attention of Police in Paris, France was called Read More >> Babalawo sacrifice found ...
Online Nigeria:
Police Officers Confused As Babalawo Sacrifice Is Found In Front Of Nigerian Embassy In Paris A video has surfaced online showing the moment Police officers in Paris saw a calabash of fetish sacrifice set in front of Nigerian Embassy. In the video, the ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she recalled the aftermath of being robbed in Paris and that she feared that her sister Kourtney would find her dead.The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was emotional during a new interview with ...
FL Vibe:
Police shocked to find “sacrifice” in front of the Nigerian embassy in France Workers at the Nigerian embassy in France woke up to a strange surprise today. They were shocked to find a “sacrifice” at the entrance...
Black Berry Babes:
They were shocked to find a “sacrifice” at the entrance of the embassy building in the country.The video which was shared by a social media user, shows ‘fetish’ contents packed up in a brown ‘calabash’ and dumped in front of the building.Police ...
More Picks
1
Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
5
Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
7 hours ago
7
Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden's Tax Plans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
