News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan
Premium Times
- The crisis started after police attempted to disperse a crowd of protesters.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
92%
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: ''Imposing this curfew was difficult''- Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump at 6 months (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
#EndSARS: Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan -
Premium Times,
6 hours ago
4
All Progressives Congress leader wants court to shutdown twitter in Nigeria -
News Wire NGR,
7 hours ago
5
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
8
Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
10
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
9 hours ago
