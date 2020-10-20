Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Following Thugs and Hoodlums Taken Advantage of the Ongoing #EndSARS Peaceful Protests, Gov Seyi Makinde Has Deploys Operation Burst to Safeguard the State
News photo GY Online NG  - It’s no longer news that thugs and hoodlums have taken over the ongoing peaceful protests of #EndSARS in some major areas of Ibadan metropolitans, and the Oyo State government led by Engr Seyi Makinde has taken drastic action on that by deploying ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#ENDSARS: Makinde deploys Operation Burst team to troubled spots in Ibadan Vanguard News:
…as hoodlums hijack protest By Adeola Badru Following the violence that trailed the ENDSARS protest in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Governor of the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has deployed members of the Operation Burst to various hotspots in the metropolis, ...
Makinde deploys operation burst to avert blood bath in Ibadan Daily Post:
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the deployment of members of the Oyo State security outfit code-named (Operation Burst) to strategic places to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the state capital.
There Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has addressed the current situation surrounding the ongoing #EndSARS protests as thugs and hoodlums have taken to the streets to cause havoc in the state.
#EndSARS: Makinde shuts schools but asks peaceful protesters to continue The Cable:
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has ordered the closure of schools in the state effective October 21.
#EndSARS: Gov Makinde deploys Operation Burst to forestall violence Ripples:
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the deployment of members of the Oyo State security outfit code-named Operation Burst to strategic locations and areas in the state to forestall further breakdown of law and order.
Unlike Sanwo-Olu’s Curfew Order, Seyi Makinde Deploys Operation Burst To Protect Protesters KOKO TV Nigeria:
Unlike Governors Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Obaseki of Edo State who have resorted to curfews in keeping the protesters and hoodlums away from the streets, Governor Seyi Makinde has ordered the deployment of Operation Burst officers to protect the ...
#EndSARS: Makinde deploys Soldiers, others to hot spots, shuts schools The Eagle Online:
The governor said this in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday
Oyo State Governor Orders Closure Of Schools CKN Nigeria:
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered all schools in the State closed over the ongoing protest Here was his Statewide broadcast Broadcast by His Excellecy, Seyi Makinde,the Executive Governor of Oyo State on the End SARS Protests in Oyo State ...
Governor Makinde shuts schools, deploys Operation Burst to hotspots over #EndSARS Dee Reporters:
The Oyo state government has shut down all private and public schools in Ibadan, insideoyo.com reports. This was made known in a state broadcast by the Governor on Tuesday in Ibadan, the state capital.
#EndSARS Protests: Makinde Closes Ibadan Schools, Deploys Operation Burst to Hot Spots NPO Reports:
#EndSARS Protests: Makinde Closes Ibadan Schools, Deploys Operation Burst to Hot Spots
Govt Shuts Down Schools, Deploys Operation Burst To Hotspots Daily Info:
The Oyo state government has shut down all private and public schools in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
#EndSARS: Makinde Deploys Operation Burst to Address Violence News Breakers:
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, October 20, ordered the deployment of members of the Oyo State security outfit, Operation Burst, to Ibadan, the state capital, to avert further violence in the area.
Seyi Makinde Deploys Operation Burst To Protect Protesters In Oyo Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN (GVE) – The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has addressed the people of the state in a televized broadcast today, 20 October, 2020. The governor appreciated the #EndSARS Protesters for abiding for by the law...
#EndSARS Protests : Gov. Makinde Shuts  Schools Western Post News:
…deploys Operation Burst to restore order …says protests hijacked by thugs, urges police to be professional By Bode Akinbode, Ibadan As the #EndSARS protests in Oyo State takes a new turn, the state government has ordered the immediate closure of all ...


   More Picks
1 Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 "God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET - Abuja Reporters, 5 hours ago
7 Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters - Tori News, 4 hours ago
9 Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody - Star News, 8 hours ago
10 #EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections - Naija on Point, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info