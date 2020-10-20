Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A 47-year-old woman, Mrs Victoria Agori, has narrated how the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring team shot her 21-year-old son, Daniel, in her presence before stripping her naked.

