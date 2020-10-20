Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Brazilian Politician Calls For Footballer Robinho To Be Jailed ‘Immediately’ For His Role In A Gang Rape In Italy
News photo The Street Journal  - A Brazilian politician has called for footballer Robinho to be jailed ‘immediately’ for his role in the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman at a Milan nightclub in 2013.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Brazilian politician calls for footballer Robinho to be jailed Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Brazilian politician has called for footballer Robinho to be jailed 'immediately' for his role in the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman at a Milan nightclub in 2013.
End SARS: Hoodlums allegedly gang rape three girls, burn trucks in Ekiti in protest ground Daily Post:
There is an outpouring of anger in Ekiti State as three girls, who participated in the ongoing EndSARS protests were on Sunday night allegedly gang-raped by co-protesters.
Three men arrested over gang rape, murder of house help and 12-year-old girl Top Naija:
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives has arrested three suspects in connection with a murder, defilement, and rape that occurred on October 16, 2020, at Membley area in Ruiru Sub-County, Kenya. The key suspect, Levy Abubakara, 36, ...
Three Kenyan Men Arrested Over Gang-Rape, Murder Of House Help And 12-Year-Old Girl News of Africa:
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with a murder, defilement and rape that occurred on October 16, 2020, at Membley area in Ruiru Sub-County, Kenya. The key suspect, Levy Abubakara, 36, ...
3 arrested for defiling minor, r.a.p.i.ng and killing house help Ladun Liadi Blog:
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 36-year-old man and two of his accomplices on suspicion of r.a.p.e, defilement and murder at Membley in Ruiru sub-county.The sleuths on Monday traced the key suspect ...
Former Man City Star Robinho Set To Be Jailed Over Rape Goal Ball Live:
Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country More The post Former Man City Star Robinho Set To Be Jailed Over Rape was first published on GoalBall.


   More Picks
1 Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 #EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community - The Nation, 6 hours ago
5 Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 ‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] - FL Vibe, 7 hours ago
7 Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden's Tax Plans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 "Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info