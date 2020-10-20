Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Buhari has reiterated his administration's full commitment to improving livelihood of serving officers.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Commissions building of NPF Pension By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured officers and men of the Nigerian Police that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving their welfare.
The Nation:
By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured serving police personnel of federal government’s commitment to improving their livelihood.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nation’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s full commitment to bettering the lives of police officers.
Pulse Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the multi-billion naira NPF Pensions House, Abuja, with an assurance that his administration would continue to support and enhance the welfare of the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force.
The Eagle Online:
A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President disclosed that Buhari, who virtually commissioned the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, ...
National Accord:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the multi-billion naira NPF Pensions House, Abuja, with an assurance that his administration would continue to support and enhance [...]
Daily Nigerian:
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers, assuring that the Federal Government was ...
Within Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured officers and men of the Nigerian Police that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving their welfare.
More Picks
1
Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
5
Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
6
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
7 hours ago
7
Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden's Tax Plans -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
"Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...