Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari has reiterated his administration's full commitment to improving livelihood of serving officers.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Police Reforms: Buhari reiterates commitment to welfare of Police Officers Vanguard News:
Commissions building of NPF Pension By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured officers and men of the Nigerian Police that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving their welfare.
Buhari reiterates commitment to police welfare The Nation:
By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured serving police personnel of federal government’s commitment to improving their livelihood.
Buhari Reiterates Commitment To Bettering Police Officers Welfare KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nation’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s full commitment to bettering the lives of police officers.
Buhari inaugurates Police Pensions House, reiterates commitment to welfare of officers Pulse Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the multi-billion naira NPF Pensions House, Abuja, with an assurance that his administration would continue to support and enhance the welfare of the personnel of the Nigerian Police Force.
Buhari reiterates commitment to police officers’ welfare The Eagle Online:
A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President disclosed that Buhari, who virtually commissioned the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, ...
Buhari inaugurates NPF Pensions House, reiterates commitment to welfare of Police Officers National Accord:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated  the multi-billion naira NPF Pensions House, Abuja, with an assurance that his administration would continue to support and enhance [...]
Buhari commissions police pensions building, renews commitment to officers’ welfare Daily Nigerian:
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers, assuring that the Federal Government was ...
Buhari reiterates commitment to police welfare Within Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured officers and men of the Nigerian Police that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving their welfare.


   More Picks
1 Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 #EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community - The Nation, 6 hours ago
5 Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
6 ‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] - FL Vibe, 7 hours ago
7 Love Triangle: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly killing fellow Nigerian over a woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerians stage #EndSARS protest in Ohio, Rome, Texas, others (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden's Tax Plans - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 "Being a man is really tough" Businessman recounts how his ex tore all his certificates and documents after he chased her out of the house - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info