Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country
Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has stated that the youths in the country will mobilize and chase the two leading political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of government in the 2023 general elections.

1 hour ago
#EndSARS: These Evil Leaders No Rate Us – Seun Kuti Reacts To Lagos State Curfew
Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has reacted to the recent curfew in Lagos state announced by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. According to the singer, the move by the governor shows how little the state holds the views and demands of the youths and ...


