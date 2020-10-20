Post News
News at a Glance
Just In : Gov. Ikpeazu Imposes Curfew In The Cities of Aba And Umuahia
Abia Pulse News
- The government of Abia has imposed a curfew in the major cities of the State, Aba and Umuahia, in a Press Release signed by the information, commissioner, the curfew commences today.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has imposed a 24- hour curfew across the state. Ikpeazu announced this in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on Tuesday. He confirmed that a police officer was killed by yet-to- ...
The Guardian:
Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in two major cities in the state, joining the growing list of Nigerian states where curfew has been declared as protests against police brutality escalates.
Premium Times:
The curfew followed the killing of two policemen and burning of two police stations in the state.
Pulse Nigeria:
Aba killing: Abia Govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Umuahia, Aba [ARTICLE]
Prompt News:
Abia State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two major cities of Umuahia and Aba, following the alleged killing of a police officer [...]
Today:
The Abia State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two major cities of Umuahia and Aba, following the alleged killing of a police officer (name withheld) in Aba on Monday night.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Last night a contingent of police officers on official duty around Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba, was attacked by yet to be identified hoodlums numbering over 30 who sadly killed one of the officers and also carted away their arms and ammunition ...
Abuja Reporters:
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in two major cities in the state, joining the growing list of Nigerian states where curfew has been declared as protests against police brutality escalates.
Independent Television:
As the twenty-four hours curfew imposed by the Edo state government enters second day the compliance level in city centers appears to be encouraging.
Edujandon:
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has imposed 24-hour curfew in Aba and Umuahia after series of attack on policemen. A statement sent to Edujandon.com , signed by the Abia State Commissioner of Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated that last ...
More Picks
1
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET -
Abuja Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
9
Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody -
Star News,
8 hours ago
10
#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections -
Naija on Point,
10 hours ago
