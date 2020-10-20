Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Just In : Gov. Ikpeazu Imposes Curfew In The Cities of Aba And Umuahia
News photo Abia Pulse News  - The government of Abia has imposed a curfew in the major cities of the State, Aba and Umuahia, in a Press Release signed by the information, commissioner, the curfew commences today.

20 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has imposed a 24- hour curfew across the state. Ikpeazu announced this in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu on Tuesday. He confirmed that a police officer was killed by yet-to- ...
Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in two major cities in the state, joining the growing list of Nigerian states where curfew has been declared as protests against police brutality escalates.
The curfew followed the killing of two policemen and burning of two police stations in the state.
Aba killing: Abia Govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Umuahia, Aba [ARTICLE]
Abia State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two major cities of Umuahia and Aba, following the alleged killing of a police officer [...]
The Abia State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two major cities of Umuahia and Aba, following the alleged killing of a police officer (name withheld) in Aba on Monday night.
[ads-post]Last night a contingent of police officers on official duty around Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba, was attacked by yet to be identified hoodlums numbering over 30 who sadly killed one of the officers and also carted away their arms and ammunition ...
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in two major cities in the state, joining the growing list of Nigerian states where curfew has been declared as protests against police brutality escalates.
As the twenty-four hours curfew imposed by the Edo state government enters second day the compliance level in city centers appears to be encouraging.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has imposed 24-hour curfew in Aba and Umuahia after series of attack on policemen. A statement sent to Edujandon.com , signed by the Abia State Commissioner of Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated that last ...


