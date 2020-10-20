Post News
News at a Glance
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United: Three key players to watch in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League cracker
Daily Post
- French giants’ Paris Saint-German would test the might of Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League encounter takes centre stage on Tuesday. It promises to be an interesting encounter as both European giants clash on the pitch.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Harry Maguire did not travel with the Manchester United squad for Tuesday’s Champions League Group H opener away to Paris Saint-Germain as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Bruno Fernandes will captain the visitors in the French capital.
The Punch:
Marcus Rashford produced another late strike to sink Paris Saint-Germain as Manchester United beat last season's runners-up 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League group-stage opener ...
Naija Loaded:
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “has everything” to win the Ballon d’Or in the future, says former team-mate Ander Herrera. The Paris St-Germain midfielder is preparing to face his old club in their Champions League group game on Tuesday.
The Info Stride:
Ex-Manchester United forward, Louis Saha has come out to say that he feels Mufc currently depend too much on Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. He recently revealed that the team is obviously losing its defensive balance and something must be done quick.
Today:
Manchester United's victory against PSG in the Champions League has seen the club win 10 consecutive away games for the first time in their history.
The Street Journal:
Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, northeast England on October 17, 2020.
GQ Buzz:
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS – Video: Paris Saint-Germain 1 – 2 Manchester United [Champions League] Highlights 202021 Marcus Rashford was Manchester United’s hero at the Parc des Princes once more as his late strike secured a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain ...
Naija on Point:
Marcus Rashford repeated his late heroics against Paris St-Germain with a superb winner as Manchester United marked their return to the Champions League with…
Nigeria Tunes:
FutballNews Today, Manchester United walked away with a win over Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG). March 2019: Marcus Rashford scores against PSG in the 94th minute to go through to the quarter-finals of the #UCL October 2020: Marcus Rashford scores ...
