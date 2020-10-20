Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Curfew takes toll on air travel, as airlines suspend flights to Lagos
The curfew imposed by the Lagos State government has begun to take a toll on air…

18 hours ago
Curfew: Arik, Air Peace, others cancel flights The Punch:
• Lagos banks shut branches Nike Popoola and Joseph Olaoluwa Azman Air, Air Peace, and Arik Air have all cancelled flights for its Lagos bound passengers, due to the 24-hour curfew imposed on the...
Delta Airline cancel flights to Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
Delta Airlines has cancelled two flights which were earlier scheduled to come in and go out of Nigeria. Flight 248 from Atlanta, United States, to Lagos, Nigeria, and Flight 249 from Lagos to Atlanta scheduled for Tuesday night (today) and also ...
LAGOS 24- HOUR CURFEW: FOREIGN AIRLINES CANCEL FLIGHTS Abuja Reporters:
Following the announcement of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State by the government to prevent the ongoing #EndSARS protests from deteriorating, many foreign airlines have cancelled their flights for today.
EndSARS Protest: Airlines Cancel Flights In & Out Of Lagos - Gist Punch:
Some airlines in the country has announced the cancellation all inbound and outbound flights to Lagos following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in the state.DAILY POST had reported that the Lagos state Governor, Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu had declared the ...


