News at a Glance
Curfew takes toll on air travel, as airlines suspend flights to Lagos
Naija on Point
- BA to operate; Delta, AWA, Arik, Kenya, shelve flights The curfew imposed by the Lagos State government has begun to take a toll on air…
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
• Lagos banks shut branches Nike Popoola and Joseph Olaoluwa Azman Air, Air Peace, and Arik Air have all cancelled flights for its Lagos bound passengers, due to the 24-hour curfew imposed on the...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Delta Airlines has cancelled two flights which were earlier scheduled to come in and go out of Nigeria. Flight 248 from Atlanta, United States, to Lagos, Nigeria, and Flight 249 from Lagos to Atlanta scheduled for Tuesday night (today) and also ...
Abuja Reporters:
Following the announcement of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State by the government to prevent the ongoing #EndSARS protests from deteriorating, many foreign airlines have cancelled their flights for today.
Gist Punch:
Some airlines in the country has announced the cancellation all inbound and outbound flights to Lagos following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in the state.DAILY POST had reported that the Lagos state Governor, Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu had declared the ...
More Picks
1
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET -
Abuja Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
9
Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody -
Star News,
8 hours ago
10
#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections -
Naija on Point,
10 hours ago
