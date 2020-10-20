Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Danish submarine killer, Peter Madsen recaptured after prison break attempt (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Danish police have arrested Peter Madsen, the Danish inventor found guilty of the mutilation and murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, after he briefly escaped from a jail near Denmark's capital.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has appealed to all active Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders and retirees to cooperate with agents that would be visiting their organisations to carry out the Data Recapture Exercise (DRE) PenCom’s Head ...
The Nation:
Moses Emorinken, Abuja The National Pension Commission has urged Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders – active and retired, to complete their Data Recapture Exercise (DRE). It said the completion of the DRE is a prerequisite for processing any RSA ...
Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has appealed to all active Retirement Savings.
The Street Journal:
Mr. Madsen fled the Herstedvester Prison near Copenhagen after taking a staff member hostage with what appeared to be a gun, according to local news outlets. He was apprehended a short time later.
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: ''Imposing this curfew was difficult''- Governor Sanwo-Olu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump at 6 months (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
#EndSARS: Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan -
Premium Times,
6 hours ago
4
All Progressives Congress leader wants court to shutdown twitter in Nigeria -
News Wire NGR,
7 hours ago
5
Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
#EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
8
Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
10
‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] -
FL Vibe,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...