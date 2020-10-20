Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Danish submarine killer, Peter Madsen recaptured after prison break attempt (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Danish police have arrested Peter Madsen, the Danish inventor found guilty of the mutilation and murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, after he briefly escaped from a jail near Denmark's capital.

4 hours ago
PenCom urges RSA holders to participate in Data Recapture Exercise Vanguard News:
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has appealed to all active Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders and retirees to cooperate with agents that would be visiting their organisations to carry out the Data Recapture Exercise (DRE) PenCom’s Head ...
PenCom urges RSA holders to complete recapturing exercise The Nation:
Moses Emorinken, Abuja The National Pension Commission has urged Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders – active and retired, to complete their Data Recapture Exercise (DRE). It said the completion of the DRE is a prerequisite for processing any RSA ...
PenCom Urges RSAs to Participate in Data Recapture Exercise Business Post Nigeria:
By Adedapo Adesanya The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has appealed to all active Retirement Savings.
Peter Madsen, Killer of Kim Wall, Escapes Prison but Is Recaptured The Street Journal:
Mr. Madsen fled the Herstedvester Prison near Copenhagen after taking a staff member hostage with what appeared to be a gun, according to local news outlets. He was apprehended a short time later.


1 #EndSARS: ''Imposing this curfew was difficult''- Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump at 6 months (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 #EndSARS: Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 All Progressives Congress leader wants court to shutdown twitter in Nigeria - News Wire NGR, 7 hours ago
5 Hoodlums unleash mayhem in Fagba area of Lagos state (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 #EndSARS protesters seize a politician's Range Rover SUV after he allegedly offered them N2m bribe to pass a barricaded road in Ondo (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Lecturer, wife, three kids crushed by trailer buried in Benue community - The Nation, 8 hours ago
8 Nigerian youths will mobilize and chase both APC and PDP out of government come 2023 - Seun Kuti reacts to the unrest in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
10 ‘Avoid Wearing Uniform For Now If You Are A Police Officer’ – Nigerian Man Warns As Policeman Get Lynched By Thugs [Video] - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
