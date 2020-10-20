Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Please cease fire,” Funke Akindele begs Governor Sanwo-Olu, over shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate
News photo Naija on Point  - At least seven persons have reportedly been killed after gunshots were reportedly fired at End SARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, October…

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Gunshots fired at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunshots are being fired at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters continued their protests despite the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The protesters are currently running for their lives.
VIDEO: Bullet being removed from #EndSARS protester’s leg at #Lekki Tollgate Vanguard News:
﻿ VIDEO: Bullet being removed from #EndSARS protester’s leg at #Lekki tollgate Also read: Police allegedly shoot motorcyclist dead,  injure four, during protest in Ogun Vanguard News
Gunshots fired at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki (video) Olajide TV:
Gunshots are being fired at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters continued their protests despite the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The protesters are currently running for their lives.


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Bar Association will commence legal proceedings locally and internationally against Nigerian military and other relevant authorities over Lekki massacre - Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 #EndSARS and Nigeria are the first two trending topics in the United States' Twitter trends as foreigners condemn Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Femi Fani-Kayode blows hot following killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Security Operatives Fire Gunshots To Disperse #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki - Star News, 11 hours ago
10 “Please cease fire,” Funke Akindele begs Governor Sanwo-Olu, over shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate - Naija on Point, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info