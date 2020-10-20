Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
“Please cease fire,” Funke Akindele begs Governor Sanwo-Olu, over shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate
Naija on Point
- At least seven persons have reportedly been killed after gunshots were reportedly fired at End SARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, October…
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunshots are being fired at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters continued their protests despite the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The protesters are currently running for their lives.
Vanguard News:
VIDEO: Bullet being removed from #EndSARS protester’s leg at #Lekki tollgate Also read: Police allegedly shoot motorcyclist dead, injure four, during protest in Ogun Vanguard News
Olajide TV:
Gunshots are being fired at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters continued their protests despite the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The protesters are currently running for their lives.
More Picks
1
Nigerian Bar Association will commence legal proceedings locally and internationally against Nigerian military and other relevant authorities over Lekki massacre - Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
#EndSARS and Nigeria are the first two trending topics in the United States' Twitter trends as foreigners condemn Lekki toll gate shootings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Femi Fani-Kayode blows hot following killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Security Operatives Fire Gunshots To Disperse #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki -
Star News,
11 hours ago
10
“Please cease fire,” Funke Akindele begs Governor Sanwo-Olu, over shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate -
Naija on Point,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...