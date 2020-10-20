Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

More videos from Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters were shot at
Linda Ikeji Blog  - There was pandemonium at the Lekki tollgate this night after the #EndSARS protesters were shot at. The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained. Protesters are working to help resuscitate others who have sustained gunshot wounds. See videos below.

17 hours ago
