Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army
News photo Daily Post  - The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. The incident happened following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state.

16 hours ago
Tinubu denies having a stake in Lekki toll gate and having a hand in Lekki shooting (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
The former Governor of Lagos state and National Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has denied having a stake in Lekki toll gate and also having a hand in Lekki shooting.
Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army Nigerian Eye:
The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.The incident happened following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state.In a statement signed by the state’s Honourable Commissioner for Information, ...
How Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army Top Naija:
TopNaija.ng can confirm that the Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. The incident happened following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state.
Alleged indiscriminate shootings at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki Toll Gate continues [VIDEO] The News Guru:
Information reaching TheNewsGuru.com, TNG on Wednesday morning confirmed that the shootings at peaceful #EndSARS protesters by a combined team of men of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Army which started Tuesday (last) night has commenced again ...
Shooting at Lekki Toll gate, Lagos after the army arrived the scene. The Street Journal:
View this post on Instagram Breaking: Shooting at Lekki Toll gate, Lagos after the army arrived the scene.
Lagos Govt Breaks Silence On Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate, Sends Directive To Army Benco News:
The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on...
Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS BREAKING: Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.
Lagos Govt Breaks Silence On Capturing At Lekki Toll Gate, Sends Directive To Military Naija on Point:
Babajide Sanwo-Olu The federal government of Lagos State has reacted after Nigerian troopers reportedly shot at harmless protesters on the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday…
Lekki Toll Gate shooting: Gen. Francis Omata pinned down as the officer that gave the kill order Effiezy:
The Nigerian Army has denied any involvement in Tuesday evening’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza area of Lagos State but Nigerians...
Despite Series Of Evidence, Army Denies Lekki Shootings News Probe:
The Nigerian Army has denied that its officials shot at protesters in Lekki Toll Gate Plaza on Tuesday evening. There were reports that security agents in military camouflage opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos State yesterday.
End SARS: Army breaks silence on shooting protesters at Lekki toll gate See Naija:
Nigerian Army has denied shooting protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. DAILY POST had reported that hours after the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state, military personnel opened fire on protesters at Lekki tollgate.
Lagos Govt Breaks Silence On Shooting At Lekki Toll Gate, Sends Directive To Army Tori News:
Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagosians to remain calm and ordered an investigation into the incident.


