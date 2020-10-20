Post News
News at a Glance
Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army
Daily Post
- The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. The incident happened following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The former Governor of Lagos state and National Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has denied having a stake in Lekki toll gate and also having a hand in Lekki shooting.
Nigerian Eye:
The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.The incident happened following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state.In a statement signed by the state’s Honourable Commissioner for Information, ...
Top Naija:
TopNaija.ng can confirm that the Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. The incident happened following the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state.
The News Guru:
Information reaching TheNewsGuru.com, TNG on Wednesday morning confirmed that the shootings at peaceful #EndSARS protesters by a combined team of men of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Army which started Tuesday (last) night has commenced again ...
The Street Journal:
View this post on Instagram Breaking: Shooting at Lekki Toll gate, Lagos after the army arrived the scene.
Benco News:
The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on...
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS BREAKING: Lagos govt breaks silence on shooting at Lekki toll gate, sends directive to Army The Lagos State Government has reacted to the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.
Naija on Point:
Babajide Sanwo-Olu The federal government of Lagos State has reacted after Nigerian troopers reportedly shot at harmless protesters on the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday…
Effiezy:
The Nigerian Army has denied any involvement in Tuesday evening’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza area of Lagos State but Nigerians...
News Probe:
The Nigerian Army has denied that its officials shot at protesters in Lekki Toll Gate Plaza on Tuesday evening. There were reports that security agents in military camouflage opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos State yesterday.
See Naija:
Nigerian Army has denied shooting protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. DAILY POST had reported that hours after the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state, military personnel opened fire on protesters at Lekki tollgate.
Tori News:
Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagosians to remain calm and ordered an investigation into the incident.
More Picks
1
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Oyigbo police station in Rivers state has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
LEKKI TOLL GATE MURDER: DAVIDO ASKS BUHARI TO STEP DOWN, SEE HIS TWEET -
Abuja Reporters,
6 hours ago
7
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters -
Tori News,
4 hours ago
9
Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody -
Star News,
8 hours ago
10
#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections -
Naija on Point,
10 hours ago
