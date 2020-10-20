Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Burna Boy has reacted to the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate today October 20. The superstar singer who noted that this is the most serious time of our lives, stated that everyone in the Nigerian government should step down.

#EndSARS: Burna Boy Reacts To Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate The Herald:
Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy has joined his fellow Nigerians to react to the unlawful shooting of peaceful EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate today, October 20.
