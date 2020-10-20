Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Hoodlums have allegedly attacked and are raping female students at God's Grace hostel in Benin. Comedian Broda Shaggi raised the alarm on Twitter, writing: "God's Grace Hostel in Benin, hoodlums are there now raping. Help if you can." Below are more ...

Watch the latest skit by Broda Shaggi on Sidomex [Video] Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerian comedian, Broda Shaggi has released a new skit on the video-sharing app, YouTube.  This video is very relevant to the ongoing #EndSARS protests and addresses the ongoing violence across many states in Nigeria. In this video, Broda Shaggi has a ...


