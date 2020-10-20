Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Soldiers stopped Medical workers from taken injured protesters at Lekki tollgate to the hospital (video)
News photo Nesco Media  - Some medical doctors have disclosed that the soldiers positioned at the Lekki tollgate refused to allow them get to those injured after gunshots were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the The post Soldiers stopped Medical workers from taken injured ...

15 hours ago
Nigerian Army denies shooting, killing of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate Vanguard News:
By Nwafor Sunday Nigerian Army has denied involvement in the ongoing shooting at Lekki Toll Gate, which has killed about six #ENDSARS protesters.
Hoodlums vandalise and loot shops on Lekki phase 1 after the shooting at Lekki tollgate (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hoodlums had a field day looting shops located along Admiralty way in Lekki phase 1 last night. They attacked the shops during the chaos that erupted after gunshots were fired at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday October 20.
ENDSARS: Nigerian Army Allegedly Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters despite Evidence Oyo Gist:
Although video and pictorial evidence shows the Nigerian Army opening fire on peaceful EndSARS protesters, the Army have denied opening fire and killing peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos.Oyogist learnt that the army said this while reacting ...
#ENDSARS: Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters The Next Edition:
The Nigerian Army has denied being involved in the cold blooded murder of unarmed youths protesting police brutality in Lagos on Tuesday night.
#LekkiMassacre: “Fake News, No Soldiers Were At The Scene”- Army Denies Shooting #EndSARS Protesters KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian Army has denied shooting protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night. KOKO TV  had reported that hours after the declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state, military personnel opened fire on protesters at Lekki tollgate.
Medical personnel claim soldiers stopped them from getting their ambulance to #EndSARS protesters injured at Lekki tollgate (video) Gistvile:
Yoruba Arise, Yoruba Arise. igbo Arise Fight for your freedom. THIS IS the hausa agenda. arise and fight as men. It is war, Edo Arise, all other tribes in Nigeria Arise fight for your freedom. It is a war declared by the Feudalist Hausa colony.
Nigerian Army claims no soldier was at Lekki tollgate where gunshots were fired at #EndSARS protesters. Also denies seizing bodies of victims Olajide TV:
The Nigerian Army has denied the presence of soldiers at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters were shot on Tuesday night, October 20. The Nigerian Army via its Twitter handle denied that its officers were at the scene.
#EndSARS: Despite video evidence, Nigerian Army denies shooting at protesters Within Nigeria:
Despite video evidence, the Nigerian Army has denied shooting protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.
Despite Several Video Evidences, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Dee Reporters:
Despite several video and pictorial evidences, the Nigerian Army has denied opening fire and killing peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday. The army said this while reacting to a report that soldiers shot peaceful demonstators.
EndSARS: Army Denies Link With Lekki Shooting NPO Reports:
EndSARS: Army Denies Link With Lekki Shooting


