#EndSARS: “Impeach Buhari Now!” – Farooq Kperogi to NASS, gives reasons
News photo Politics Nigeria  - An associate professor of Journalism and Critic, Farooq Kperogi has called on the National Assembly to launch impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari amidst the #EndSARS protests.

15 hours ago
Sahara Reporters:
Farooq A. Kperogi, Ph.D. Farooq Kperogi, an Associate Professor of Journalism in the United States, has asked the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari. In a tweet on Tuesday, Kperogi alleged that Buhari was suffering from ...
Impeach Buhari Now – US Associate Professor, Kperogi, Tells National Assembly Dee Reporters:
An Associate Professor of Journalism in the United States, Farooq Kperogi, has asked the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari. In a tweet on Tuesday, Kperogi alleged that Buhari was suffering from dementia, which had cost him the ...


