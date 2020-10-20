Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Google Program Manager confirms plot by Project Veritas to interfere with US election to favor Joe Biden
News photo National Daily  - A Google Program Manager has blown the whistle on US presidential election interference in favor of Joe Biden, candidate of the Democratic Party. The latest Project Veritas October Surprise and revelation, a Google Program Manager had confirmed ...

44 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden Linda Ikeji Blog:
Rapper, Curtis Jackson also known as "50 Cent" has announced he will be supporting US President Donald Trump in the forthcoming US presidential elections.
50 Cent Under Fire For Endorsing Donald Trump The Herald:
US Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has disclosed who he is voting for in the upcoming presidential election.
US 2020 Election: 50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden’s Tax Plans Olajide TV:
Rapper, Curtis Jackson also known as “50 Cent” has announced he will be supporting US President Donald Trump in the forthcoming US presidential elections.


   More Picks
1 God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 44 mins ago
2 Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 #EndSARS: ''Imposing this curfew was difficult''- Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump at 6 months (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Hoodlums seen entering an SUV and being shown protesters to attack in Abuja (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 #EndSARS: The view from Niger Bridge (PHOTO) - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
8 Hoodlums attack protesters in Sabon Gari, Kano (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 #EndSARS: Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 All Progressives Congress leader wants court to shutdown twitter in Nigeria - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info