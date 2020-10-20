Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Femi Fani-Kayode blows hot following killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the killing of End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate. The former Aviation Minister swore there will be consequences and he blamed "Buhari, Sanwolu, Tinubu & Osinbajo" for the death of the protesters.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Those behind killing of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate‘ll pay, Fani-Kayode vows Vanguard News:
By Nwafor Sunday Following the death of six and scores of injured Nigerian youths, allegedly shot at by the Nigerian army, former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed to take the case up, saying that those behind the dastardly act would ...


   More Picks
1 UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Femi Fani-Kayode blows hot following killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 'I'm hale and hearty'- Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus dismisses reports she was shot during the Lekki tollgate gun attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 #EndSARS: ''Imposing this curfew was difficult''- Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Kelly Rowland shows off her growing baby bump at 6 months (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Hoodlums seen entering an SUV and being shown protesters to attack in Abuja (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 #EndSARS: The view from Niger Bridge (PHOTO) - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info