'I'm hale and hearty'- Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus dismisses reports she was shot during the Lekki tollgate gun attack
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to Instagram to deny reports that she was shot during the Lekki tollgate gun attack on #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday night, October 20.

1 hour ago
 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Eniola Badmus is fine -Funke Akindele-Bello The Punch:
There have been reports online that popular actress, Eniola Badmus, may have been hurt in the shoot out that occurred at the Lekki Toll Gate. There were speculations that the actress may have be...
#ENDSARS: Eniola Badmus wasn’t shot- M.I The News Guru:
Nigerian rapper, M.I, has taken to his Twitter handle to debunk the claims that popular actress, Eniola Badmus  was among the  peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate shot at by Nigerian law enforcement agents.
Uncertainty Surrounds Actress Eniola Badmus’ Situation After Lekki Toll Gate Saga Within Nigeria:
Tuesday, October 20 was tagged ‘black’ by so many Nigerians as what started as a peaceful protests turned bloody and a nights mare after the #EndSARS protesters were attacked across some cities like Jos, Benin, FCT, and the very recent which is Lagos ...
Eniola Badmus dismisses reports she was killed in Lekki shootout 1st for Credible News:
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has dismissed reports that she murdered in the devastating Lekki gun attack that happened on Tuesday, October 20.
“I’m Alive”- Eniola Badmus Speaks After Death Rumour Yoruba Movie Gist:
Prior to a gory incident that took place this evening at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos where many #EndSARS protesters got injured while others gave up the ghost immediately, top Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus was rumoured to have died in the Military attack ...
I am not dead – Eniola Badmus cries out after rumors of death trailed her following Lekki shooting Sleek Gist:
Following reports that popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus was one of the unlucky civilians who was shot by military officers, ...


