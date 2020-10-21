Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU Set To End Strike After Reaching Agreement On Vital Issues With FG
News photo Benco News  - With the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)...

ASUU Strike: Resolution Of ASUU Branches On Fg’s Offer Jkcyno's Blog:
Last Week, Federal Government made an offer to ASUU to suspend the 7 months strike. As required by ASUU rules, branches are expected to meet and vote on government’s offer to academics.
ASUU May End Strike Soon After Reaching Agreement On Vital Issues With FG Anaedo Online:
With the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) striking a unilateral decision after months of disparity, there are clear indications that lecturers may return to classes soon. Anaedoonline.ng recalls ...


