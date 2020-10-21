Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Security Operatives Fire Gunshots To Disperse #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki
Star News
- Pandemonium has broken out in the Lekki Toll Gate Area of Lagos as armed security personnel fired gunshots to disperse
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
#EndSARS protesters are reportedly surrounded by armed security agents in Lekki after gunshots were fired at the tollgate on Tuesday night, October 20.Media personality, Kiki Mordi, who shared the report on Twitter, alleged that the protesters who are ...
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigeria is going through one of its worst times and its getting really bad.
More Picks
1
Nigerian Bar Association will commence legal proceedings locally and internationally against Nigerian military and other relevant authorities over Lekki massacre - Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
#EndSARS and Nigeria are the first two trending topics in the United States' Twitter trends as foreigners condemn Lekki toll gate shootings -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Femi Fani-Kayode blows hot following killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Security Operatives Fire Gunshots To Disperse #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki -
Star News,
11 hours ago
10
“Please cease fire,” Funke Akindele begs Governor Sanwo-Olu, over shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate -
Naija on Point,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...