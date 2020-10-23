Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections
Naija on Point  - By Yemi Adeleye Lagos, Oct. 20, 2020 The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State on Tuesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to…

2 days ago
Naija Loaded:
With the ongoing #End­SARS protests across the country, the Independent National Electoral Com­mission (INEC), may be forced to postpone the bye-elections scheduled for October 31.
NNN:
NNN: The Bauchi state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) has rejected the just  concluded councils polls in the state, calling on the State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC)  to conduct a fresh elections .
Abuja Reporters:
Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos With the ongoing #End­SARS protests across the country, the Independent National Electoral Com­mission (INEC), may be forced to postpone the bye-elections scheduled for October 31.


