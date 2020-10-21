News at a Glance

Abia government imposes curfew in Aba and Umuahia Linda Ikeji Blog - Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Aba and Umuahia following a clash between hoodlums and the police in the two major cities. The curfew began from 6pm on Tuesday October 20 and will be effective till further notice.



