Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Bar Association will commence legal proceedings locally and internationally against Nigerian military and other relevant authorities over Lekki massacre - Olumide Akpata
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata has announced that the association will be commencing legal proceedings locally and internationally against Nigerian military and other relevant authorities over Lekki massacre.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Bar Association will commence legal proceedings locally and internationally against Nigerian military and other relevant authorities over Lekki massacre - Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 #EndSARS and Nigeria are the first two trending topics in the United States' Twitter trends as foreigners condemn Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Femi Fani-Kayode blows hot following killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Security Operatives Fire Gunshots To Disperse #EndSARS Protesters In Lekki - Star News, 11 hours ago
10 “Please cease fire,” Funke Akindele begs Governor Sanwo-Olu, over shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki tollgate - Naija on Point, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info