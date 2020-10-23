Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Black Tuesday: Death toll rises to 49 across Nigeria as protests turn bloody
Star News
- 27 protesters, two policemen killed in Lagos Violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with 43
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
The violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with 43 protesters and six policemen losing their lives.
Top Naija:
The violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with at least 43 protesters and six policemen losing their lives, TopNaija reports.
The Rainbow:
Our Correspondents Violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with 43 protesters and six policemen losing their lives.
The Eagle Online:
In Mushin, 17 people lost their lives during a clash involving hoodlums and policemen attached to the Olosan Division.
Diamond Celebrities:
Violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with 43 protesters and six policemen losing their lives.
Effiezy:
Violence that rocked #EndSARS protests across the country worsened on Tuesday with 43 protesters and six policemen losing their lives. Protesters calling for the disbanding...
More Picks
1
Kidnappers of ailing businesswoman demand N50m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
46 mins ago
2
12 year old rapper, Lil Rodney sentenced to 7 years for shooting 1-year-old baby (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
You are also a bad leader like the government - Actress, Adaeze Eluke accuses her fellow celebrities of abandoning other protesters before the Lekki gun attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sues for peace in the state (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
If the #EndSARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths - Burna Boy says in interview with Sky News (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
46 mins ago
6
Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Senator's aides conveyed thugs in SUVs to attack #EndSARS protesters 'Ex-DSS director, Dennis Amachree -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
46 mins ago
8
US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Shop owners in tears as they inspect the damage hoodlums did to their stores at the Surulere shopping mall (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...