|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case - Linda Ikeji Blog,
56 mins ago
|
2
|
Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez speaks on #EndSARS campaign, pleads with his celebrity friends to help bring awareness - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
|
3
|
Abia government imposes curfew in Aba and Umuahia - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
#EndSARS and Nigeria are the first two trending topics in the United States' Twitter trends as foreigners condemn Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
5
|
Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Jurors told they must decide which parent is responsible after 8-week-old girl is found dead with brain injuries and 11 broken ribs - Linda Ikeji Blog,
56 mins ago
|
8
|
God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
9
|
Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago