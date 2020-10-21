Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez speaks on #EndSARS campaign, pleads with his celebrity friends to help bring awareness
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez has lent his voice to the #EndSARS campaign against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria. Speaking during an Instagram live with his fans last night, the rapper spoke about the ongoing unrest in Nigeria and ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez speaks on #EndSARS campaign, pleads with his celebrity friends to help bring awareness Wotazo:
Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez has lent his voice to the #EndSARS campaign against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria. Speaking during an Instagram live…


   More Picks
1 Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 56 mins ago
2 Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez speaks on #EndSARS campaign, pleads with his celebrity friends to help bring awareness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Abia government imposes curfew in Aba and Umuahia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 #EndSARS and Nigeria are the first two trending topics in the United States' Twitter trends as foreigners condemn Lekki toll gate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Jurors told they must decide which parent is responsible after 8-week-old girl is found dead with brain injuries and 11 broken ribs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 56 mins ago
8 God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 The whole government should step down - Burna Boy reacts to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info