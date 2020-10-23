Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

There’ll be consequences for blood Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu spilled at Lekki toll gate –Fani-Kayode
Ripples  - Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to soldiers opening fire at #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday which claimed the life of one person and injured several others in the heavy bombardment by the soldiers.

2 days ago
Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed that Nigerian leaders who allowed the shedding of the blood of protesters in Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday will never escape punishment.
Fani Kayode has revealed the identity od the Soldier in charge of the massacre in Lekki, Lagos State. According to Fani Kayode: Those that butchered our kids at Lekki are not soldiers but beasts. They were led by one Brigadier General F.O. Omata whose ...


