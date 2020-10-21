Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
News photo Page One  - (Reuters) – The U.S. sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the...

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

US government sues Google for alleged anti-competitive abuses in search engine Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Trump administration has sued Google in what is now the largest antitrust case against a technology company in more than two decades.
Google Antitrust Fight Thrusts Low-Key C.E.O. Into the Line of Fire The Street Journal:
Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent company for less than a year, already faces the internet giant’s biggest threat in its 22 years.
Mozilla tackles Google on antitrust case 1st for Credible News:
Yesterday, the United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google; accusing the search giant of monopolistic practices to maintain its dominant position in the search market.
U.S. Antitrust Case Against Google Mirrors Microsoft Battle Global Village Extra:
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MARCY GORDON WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s legal assault on Google actually feels like a blast from the past. The U.S. Justice Department filed an equally high-profile case against a technology giant in 1998, ...


