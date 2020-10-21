Post News
News at a Glance
U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
Page One
- (Reuters) – The U.S. sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Trump administration has sued Google in what is now the largest antitrust case against a technology company in more than two decades.
The Street Journal:
Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent company for less than a year, already faces the internet giant’s biggest threat in its 22 years.
1st for Credible News:
Yesterday, the United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google; accusing the search giant of monopolistic practices to maintain its dominant position in the search market.
Global Village Extra:
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MARCY GORDON WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s legal assault on Google actually feels like a blast from the past. The U.S. Justice Department filed an equally high-profile case against a technology giant in 1998, ...
