Actress Ada Ameh Loses Only Child, Begs For Prayers
News photo iBrand TV  - Losing a child is something parents dread the most in life and everyone prays against such occurrence but sometimes, it is inevitable because some circumstances cannot be controlled.

9 hours ago
Veteran Actress, Ada Ameh Loses Only Child The Street Journal:
Lovely Nigerian actress and comedienne, Ada Ameh, revealed that she recently lost her only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh, to the cold hands of death.
Nollywood actress Ada Ameh loses only child Sidomex Entertainment:
Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh loses her only child as she announces the passing of her daughter and only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh. Ada Ameh became a mother at an early age. She is a native of Idoma in Benue State, Nigeria. She found her way into ...
The Johnson star,Ada Ameh in pains as loses her only child(photos) Correct Kid:
Nollywood Nigerian Actress And The Johnson T.V Series Star,Ada Ameh Has Unfortunately Lost Her Only Child To The Cold Hands Of Death. The Mother Made This Unfortunate Situation Known Through Her Instagram Page Explaining How Bitter She Is Right Now And ...
Nollywood actress Ada Ameh loses only child See Naija:
Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has announced the passing of her daughter and only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh. The star actress who is a single mum made this known in a post she shared on her Instagram page on the 20th of October, 2020 while not ...


