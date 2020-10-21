Post News
News at a Glance
Over 120,000 people sign petition for the UK government to sanction the Nigerian Government over alleged human right abuses
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement has received over 120,000 signatures.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
The United Kingdom parliament says it will consider a petition a sanction the federa or human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement.
Sahara Reporters:
Eighty-three thousand seven hundred nineteen (83,719) individuals have signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the members of the Nigerian government and police force for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement. This was as of 12.
The Dabigal Blog:
A petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement has received over 120,000 signatures.
Oyo Gist:
Oyogist.com learned that at least, Eighty-three thousand seven hundred nineteen (83,719) individuals have signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the members of the Nigerian government and police force for the inhumane killings due to ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Over 120,000 signatures have signed for the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Lekki Massacre: Over 120,000 sign petition asking UK to sanction FG A petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement has Read More >> Lekki Massacre: ...
Gist Lovers:
The petition among several others asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement [Read More →]
Willamazen:
It has been reported that the petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS protest has received over 120,000 signatures. As at 8:31 a.m on Wednesday October 21, 123, ...
Studio CB55:
The petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement has received over 120,000 signatures.
Edujandon:
A petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction members of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and police force for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement has been signed by 107,000 individuals. This was as of 06.10am on Wednesday when ...
Gist Punch:
Burna Boy is promoting a new petition in the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses shortly after the Lekki toll gate shooting.The petition on the UK government and parliament website accused the ...
Within Nigeria:
Following the Lekki massacre, Nigeria Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has beckoned on all Nigerians to sign a petition on the sanction of Nigerian government officials in the UK. Nigeria Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has called on the support of all Nigerians ...
FL Vibe:
Burna Boy petitions sanction on Nigerian government officials in UK Nigeria Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has called on the support of all Nigerians to sign a petition on the sanction of Nigerian government officials in the...
Tori News:
As at 8:31 am on Wednesday, October 21, 123, 122 people had signed the petition.
