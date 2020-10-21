Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A California dad has been sentenced to 78 years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez speaks on #EndSARS campaign, pleads with his celebrity friends to help bring awareness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Abia government imposes curfew in Aba and Umuahia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 UN Secretary General and his deputy, Amina Mohammed, react to #EndSARS protests - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Jurors told they must decide which parent is responsible after 8-week-old girl is found dead with brain injuries and 11 broken ribs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 God told you nothing - Phyno calls out Fr. Mbaka over past claim that God told him President Buhari is a 'prayer answered' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Hoodlums allegedly raping female students at hostel in Benin - Broda Shaggi and others raise alarm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info