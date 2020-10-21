Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS- See The List Of Nigerian States That Declared And Imposed Curfew As Protest Turns Violent
News photo Naija on Point  - Some states Governors in Nigeria has declare and imposed curfew, as part of effort to curtail escalated cases of ongoing protests across the country, which means…

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online #EndSARS: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state and some parts of OhioAkpor local government.
#EndSARS: Rivers declares 24-hour curfew in 3 LGAs Daily Times:
Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo, ObioAkpor Local Government Areas, and some parts of Port-Harcourt following violent incidents by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protest.
Governor Wike Imposes 24 Hours Curfew On Some Parts Of Rivers State Naija Loaded:
State wide broadcast by the governor of Rivers State he declared that some part of the state will have to observe 24 hours curfew. Read his statement below: My Dear Good People of Rivers State, 2.
Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in three LGAs in Rivers Ripples:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas of the state.
#EndSARS: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in Onyigbo LGA, others The News Guru:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has imposed a 24 hour curfew in the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State. Governor Wike in a state wide broadcast today also announced that the curfew also extends to Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikowu ...
Wike Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Three Rivers LGAs The Paradigm:
Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike , has imposed a 24 – hour curfew in Oyigbo , Obio Akpor Local Government Areas , and some parts of Port -Harcourt following violent incidents by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protest .
#EndSARS: Wike Imposes 24-Hour Curfew in Three Rivers Local Councils NPO Reports:
#EndSARS: Wike Imposes 24-Hour Curfew in Three Rivers Local Councils
#EndSARS: Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in three Rivers LGAs Nigerian Pilot:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo, ObioAkpor Local Government Areas, and some parts of Port-Harcourt following violent incidents by hoodlums who hijacked the ENDSARS protest.


   More Picks
1 I am embarrassed to have ever supported this bunch of senseless and unpatriotic leaders- Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Lekki shooting: I am heartbroken, Buhari must address Nigerians now – Atiku - Online Nigeria, 4 hours ago
3 There were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate - House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 More than 100 youths take to the streets of Aba to protest despite a state-imposed curfew by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 #EndSars: Governor Seyi Makinde seen walking around the streets of Ibadan trying to pacify citizens amidst nationwide chaos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Another victim allegedly succumbs to his injuries after ambulance sent to pick him up was stopped at Adekunle, End SARS protest frontliner reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 UK high commissioner to Nigeria closes all its visa centres in response to Lekki shootings - Nigerian Watch, 9 hours ago
9 Nine shot in Ondo as youths defy curfew, continue with #EndSARS protest - Star News, 6 hours ago
10 EndSARS: Armed Robbers Came To My Compound Last Night – Man (Photos) - HGS Media Plus, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info