#LekkiMassacre: Tinubu speaks on sending soldiers to kill #EndSARS Protesters (Audio)
News photo Naija on Point  - The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, Bola Tinubu, has denied ever sending soldiers to kill unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll…

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Tinubu denies role in Lekki Massacre Olisa TV:
National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied playing a part in the shooting of EndSARS protesters at…Read More
Lekki Shooting: I’ll Never Be Part Of Such An Act, Says Tinubu News Break:
Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he was never part of the decision-making individuals that ordered soldiers to shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State on Tuesday. Tinubu stated ...
Tinubu allegedly jets out of Nigeria in the wake of #LekkiMassacre Oyo Gist:
Barely 12hrs after scores of unarmed peaceful #EndSARS protesters were shot by the military at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday night, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Party has jetted out of the country, OYOGist.com has gathered.
Tinubu cries out, denies ordering of soldiers to kill protesters Sleek Gist:
National leader of All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has cried out as he denied the viral claim that he ...
Salone:
THE UNITED NATIONS (UN) HAS CONDEMNED THE ATTACK ON #ENDSARS PROTESTERS BY SECURITY OPERATIVES AT THE LEKKI TOLL GATE IN LAGOS STATE. António Guterres, UN secretary-general, in a statement by Stephane Dujarric, his spokesman, asked the federal ...
Tinubu denies involvement in massacre of Lekki #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian Army 1st for Credible News:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 21, slammed reports of his involvement in Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of Lagos State. Tinubu issued this denial via an ...
Black Berry Babes:
The protesters took over the politician’s property as they chant in pidgin English, “dem go kill us tire, how many people soldier go kill,” in retaliation to the mass shooting at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos state on Tuesday that left many injured.
#LekkiMassacre: Protesters Storm Tinubu’s Residence in Bourdillon (Video) FL Vibe:
Protesters Storm Tinubu’s Residence in Bourdillon #EndSARS protesters have marched en masse to the Bourdillon residence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the acclaimed national leader of the APC. The protesters took over the politician’s property as they...
Heavy Gunfire as Soldiers Clear Lekki EndSARS Protesters NPO Reports:
Heavy Gunfire as Soldiers Clear Lekki EndSARS Protesters
Lekki Massacre: Tinubu Reveals Position As Nigeria Bleeds Anaedo Online:
All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has taken position in the civil unrest going on in the country as Nigerian Soldiers cruelly slaughtered Nigerians at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night.


