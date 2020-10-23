Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Eyang has reacted to the video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs and showing them who to attack in Abuja.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

The Nation:
Eric Ikhilae, Abuja THE scheduled commencement of trial in the alleged money laundering case involving the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, was stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of the judge, ...


   More Picks
1 Shop owners in tears as they inspect the damage hoodlums did to their stores at the Surulere shopping mall (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 41 mins ago
2 Hoodlums attack warehouse in Lagos and cart away valuable home appliances (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 41 mins ago
3 Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently and build a statue for every one killed that night - Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 #EndSARS: Ijaw youth insist on restructuring, demilitarization of Niger Delta - Today, 2 hours ago
5 US Election 2020: Watch Trump and Biden clash over Covid-19, corruption, climate and racism (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 You will have to kill me first - Filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma says as he stops a mob from destroying properties in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 #OyigboIsBleeding trends as residents cry out that unknown armed men have been breaking into people's homes and attacking them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 See The Savage Reply A Fan Gave Davido When He Tweeted “I’m Hurt For Our Generation” - Naija on Point, 1 hour ago
9 #EndSARS: President Buhari's address was disappointing and depressing- PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 What Nigerians are going through is 100 worst than what Americans go through with the system - Meek Mill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info