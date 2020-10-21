Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: Thugs Invade TVC, Burn Cars, Other Property
News photo News Break  - Hoodlums on Monday, invaded the Ikosi Ketu premises of Nigerian broadcast station, Television Continental, widely known as TVC, setting vehicles on fire and destroying everything in sight.

8 hours ago
TVC News on fire [VIDEO] Daily Post:
TVC News, a Nigerian 24-hour television news channel, which is owned by Continental Broadcasting Service Nigeria Ltd, is on fire. The inferno started this morning while a live show was on. The station is not available at the moment.
VIDEO: Thugs invade TVC, set media house on fire, many trapped Blueprint:
Hoodlums Burnt Down TVC, LTV The Will:
LS, October 21, (THEWILL) – Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked Television Continental, TVC, at Ketu, Lagos. A popular talkshow programme, YourView, was on when the hoodlums besieged the station.
Breaking! Protesters Invade TVC NPO Reports:
Breaking! Protesters Invade TVC
Hoodlums Attack TVC, Set Station Ablaze Online Nigeria:
According to reports, yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked TVC and are currently burning some properties. All shows and activities are suspended and workers are currently running for their lives.
Nigerians jubiliate as angry youths burn down Channels TV, TVC Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians on all social media platforms are presently jubilating over the burning of TVC and Channels television station in Lagos. According to Nigerian youths, these TV stations reported a filtered news following the Lekki Massacre that occured on ...


