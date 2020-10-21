Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Video: Thugs Invade TVC, Burn Cars, Other Property
News Break
- Hoodlums on Monday, invaded the Ikosi Ketu premises of Nigerian broadcast station, Television Continental, widely known as TVC, setting vehicles on fire and destroying everything in sight.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
TVC News, a Nigerian 24-hour television news channel, which is owned by Continental Broadcasting Service Nigeria Ltd, is on fire. The inferno started this morning while a live show was on. The station is not available at the moment.
Blueprint:
No tags for this post. The post VIDEO: Thugs invade TVC, set media house on fire, many trapped first appeared on Blueprint Newspapers Limited.
The Will:
LS, October 21, (THEWILL) – Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked Television Continental, TVC, at Ketu, Lagos. A popular talkshow programme, YourView, was on when the hoodlums besieged the station.
NPO Reports:
Breaking! Protesters Invade TVC
Online Nigeria:
According to reports, yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked TVC and are currently burning some properties. All shows and activities are suspended and workers are currently running for their lives.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians on all social media platforms are presently jubilating over the burning of TVC and Channels television station in Lagos. According to Nigerian youths, these TV stations reported a filtered news following the Lekki Massacre that occured on ...
More Picks
1
There were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate - House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Eyewitness account: Chaos at Lekki-Epe expressway in Ajah as mob allegedly overpower policemen and seize their guns (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
#EndSars: Governor Seyi Makinde seen walking around the streets of Ibadan trying to pacify citizens amidst nationwide chaos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
#EndSARS: Police station on fire as DCO dies, DPO critically injured in Ogun -
Phenomenal,
39 mins ago
5
Nine shot in Ondo as youths defy curfew, continue with #EndSARS protest -
Star News,
3 hours ago
6
EndSARS: Armed Robbers Came To My Compound Last Night – Man (Photos) -
HGS Media Plus,
6 hours ago
7
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
LORD !!!: Man gives chilling account of how he survived gunshot attack at the Lekki tollgate (video) -
Salone,
7 hours ago
9
Angry mob reject Nigerian army officer's money after stopping them from passing in Gbagada (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
