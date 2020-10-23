Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hoodlums Vandalise And Loot Outlets In Lekki Section 1 After The Taking pictures At Lekki Tollgate (Movies)
Naija on Point  - Movies have emerged exhibiting how retailers have been looted following the capturing at Lekki, Lagos. The hoodlums had a area day looting retailers situated alongside…

2 days ago
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A video which captured moment hoodlums invaded Circle Mall along Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, has gone viral on social media. The hoodlums reportedly invaded and looted the popular Lagos mall.
Olajide TV:
Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi There was unrest in Lekki Phase 1 of Lagos State on Wednesday morning as hoodlums took to the heavily residential areas to loot shops and cart away with goods.


