#EndSARS: Edo residents seize police helicopter (Video)
First Reports  - A helicopter has been seized by residents of Oluku community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. It is not clear if the chopper was hijacked on Wednesday morning, but a resident who was recording the video said it “missed road”.

2 days ago
By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Residents of Oluku near Benin, the Edo State capital have impounded a police helicopter that missed its route and mistakenly landed in an open space in the community. .
Amid growing tension occasioned by the nationwide #EndSARS protests, youths in Edo state have seized a helicopter. According to reports, the chopper landed in Oluku community on Wednesday morning of October 21, 2020.
A helicopter has been seized by the people of Edo State. There are heightened tensions in many states due to the turn of End SARS protests. The chopper reportedly landed in Oluku community Wednesday morning.
A helicopter has been seized by the people of Edo State.There are heightened tensions in many states due to the turn of End SARS protests....
Fear heightens among residents as robbery attacks peak   More trouble seem to be brewing for the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force as hundreds…


