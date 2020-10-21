Post News
Police officers filmed shooting sporadically in Abia state this morning (video)
Olajide TV
- Police officers were caught on camera shooting sporadically at people in Abia state.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Ripples:
Sporadic shooting reported in Abia as the police confront protesters
Gistvile:
Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Aba and Umuahia following a clash between hoodlums and the police in the two major cities. The curfew began from 6pm on Tuesday October 20 and will be effective till further notice.
More Picks
1
Man gives chilling account of how he survived gunshot attack at the Lekki tollgate (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
31 mins ago
2
House which allegedly belongs to Governor Sanwo-Olu's mother in Surulere has been set on fire (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
31 mins ago
3
"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
31 mins ago
4
We should be worried about what we believe - Presidential aide, Senator Ita Eyang speaks on video of alleged security operatives conveying hoodlums in SUVs (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Man sentenced to 78 Years in prison for stabbing his three sons to death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine sued for 'child sexual assault and abuse' of a minor over 2015 underage sexual video case -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez speaks on #EndSARS campaign, pleads with his celebrity friends to help bring awareness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
How Armed Thugs Were Caught Entering 'Government Vehicles' After Attacking #EndSARS Protesters -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
9
#EndSARS protests: IPAC seeks 2-weeks postponement of bye-elections -
Naija on Point,
8 hours ago
10
Ireti Bakare-Yusuf curses Sanwo Olu; reminds him of the time they protested together against the opposition (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
