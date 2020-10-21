Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police officers filmed shooting sporadically in Abia state this morning (video)
News photo Olajide TV  - Police officers were caught on camera shooting sporadically at people in Abia state.

Sporadic shooting reported in Abia as the police confront protesters Ripples:
Sporadic shooting reported in Abia as the police confront protesters
Abia government imposes curfew in Aba and Umuahia Gistvile:
Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Aba and Umuahia following a clash between hoodlums and the police in the two major cities.    The curfew began from 6pm on Tuesday October 20 and will be effective till further notice.


