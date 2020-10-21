Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Governor Simon Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in two Plateau local governments
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Plateau state government has declared 24 hours curfew in Jos south and Jos north local government areas over violence.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Three killed in Plateau, Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in two LGAs The Cable:
Plateau State Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Two Local Government Areas KOKO TV Nigeria:
