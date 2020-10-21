Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Sahara Reporters
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Update: Police arrest wanted notorious cultist 24 hours after he killed a mechanic in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ogun State Police Command have arrested a notorious cultist, Babatunde Idris aka Bobo, for killing an auto mechanic.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Uju Edochie's Blog:
A dreaded cultist, Babatunde Idris aka Bobo who was on the run after he killed a mechanic has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command. Recall that the 19-year-old suspect was declared wanted by the police for the murder of Salaudeen Lawal in ...
Tori News:
The suspect was at large after he killed an auto mechanic following a disagreement.
