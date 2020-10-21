Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"God will punish all of you" - Police officer tells #EndSARS protesters in Ikorodu (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A police officer was heard using swear words at helpless protesters in Ikorodu for demanding the disbandment of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The police officer made the remark as he and his colleagues who ...

2 hours ago
The police officer made the remark as he and his colleagues who were on mufti ordered protesters to walk with their hands up in Ikorodu.


